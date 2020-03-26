Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Transcontinental traded as low as C$9.70 and last traded at C$9.97, with a volume of 177400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.61.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.30.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

