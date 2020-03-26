Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Terex Put Options (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,011 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,460% compared to the typical volume of 193 put options.

TEX stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $199,462.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,723.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after buying an additional 1,485,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,811,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Terex by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.