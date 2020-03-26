Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$31.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Morneau Shepell traded as low as C$24.42 and last traded at C$24.62, with a volume of 177338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.64.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MSI. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.75 per share, with a total value of C$97,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,650.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.82.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$247.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

