Analysts Anticipate Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to post $124.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.22 million. Mammoth Energy Services posted sales of $262.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year sales of $564.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $611.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $589.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.71). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $67.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TUSK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mammoth Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,092 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 200,223 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 60.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

