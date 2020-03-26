$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of REZI opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $635.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $16,507,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after buying an additional 43,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 38,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,781,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after buying an additional 1,678,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

