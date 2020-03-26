$11.59 Million in Sales Expected for Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce sales of $11.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Bank Of Princeton posted sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year sales of $47.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $49.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.41 million, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $53.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.69. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

