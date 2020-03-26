Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Switch Call Options (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,719 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 790% compared to the typical volume of 530 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

In related news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,374,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,317,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,358,630 over the last three months. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,508,000 after purchasing an additional 930,388 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Switch by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,503 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 11,858.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 227,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 19.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Switch by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,303,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,412,000 after acquiring an additional 184,593 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Switch has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 170.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

