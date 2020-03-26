Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Simply Good Foods Call Options (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,299 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the average daily volume of 543 call options.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,442.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

