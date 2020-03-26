Traders Purchase High Volume of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Call Options (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,639 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,133% compared to the average daily volume of 214 call options.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $573.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,355,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

