ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:OILU)

ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,161 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,505 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 2.15% of ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OILU opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

