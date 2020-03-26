Denny’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DENN)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,175 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 941% compared to the typical daily volume of 209 call options.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 553,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denny’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 725,669 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,033,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $579.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.24. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $956.93 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $956.93 Million
Analysts Anticipate Mammoth Energy Services Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.61 Million
Analysts Anticipate Mammoth Energy Services Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.61 Million
$67.56 Million in Sales Expected for Midland States Bancorp Inc This Quarter
$67.56 Million in Sales Expected for Midland States Bancorp Inc This Quarter
$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies Inc This Quarter
$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies Inc This Quarter
$11.59 Million in Sales Expected for Bank Of Princeton This Quarter
$11.59 Million in Sales Expected for Bank Of Princeton This Quarter
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Switch Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Switch Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report