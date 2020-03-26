Denny’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,175 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 941% compared to the typical daily volume of 209 call options.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 553,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denny’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 725,669 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,033,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $579.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.24. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

