VAALCO Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,182 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,125% compared to the typical volume of 143 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 71,506 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

EGY stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.56.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

