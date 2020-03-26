Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,749 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 500% compared to the typical volume of 958 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,389,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

