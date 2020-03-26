T2 Biosystems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,575 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,344% compared to the typical daily volume of 278 call options.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,741 shares of company stock worth $79,423. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $544,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTOO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.44. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 706.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

