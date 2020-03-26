Nordic American Tanker Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,875 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the average volume of 2,958 call options.
NAT stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Nordic American Tanker has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.87.
Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nordic American Tanker
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
