Nordic American Tanker Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,875 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the average volume of 2,958 call options.

NAT stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Nordic American Tanker has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

