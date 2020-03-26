Investors Buy High Volume of Teradata Call Options (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the average volume of 1,446 call options.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,988 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teradata by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 365,890 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,676,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,986,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

NYSE TDC opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. Teradata’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

