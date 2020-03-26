Investors Purchase High Volume of Spirit AeroSystems Call Options (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,603 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,334 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $32.02 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,565,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,797,000 after acquiring an additional 409,856 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

