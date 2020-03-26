Traders Buy High Volume of DENTSPLY SIRONA Call Options (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,320 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 490% compared to the average daily volume of 732 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

