ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,189 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 1,275 call options.

NYSEARCA:UDOW opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $137.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter valued at about $1,973,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $468,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

