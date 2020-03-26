Gold Fields Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GFI)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,151 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 926 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $9,538,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2,832.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of GFI opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of -0.62.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

