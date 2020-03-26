Independence Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,439 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,502% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,558,000 after purchasing an additional 123,959 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $694.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.85. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.