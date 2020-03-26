Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Royal Bank of Canada Call Options (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,983 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average daily volume of 806 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

