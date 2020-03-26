IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Trading 28.4% Higher on Strong Earnings

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)’s stock price traded up 28.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $58.96 and last traded at $58.30, 6,714,339 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 3,162,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,128,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

