Viela Bio’s (NYSE:VIE) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 31st

Viela Bio’s (NYSE:VIE) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 31st. Viela Bio had issued 7,900,000 shares in its IPO on October 3rd. The total size of the offering was $150,100,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Viela Bio’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIE shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $32.84 on Thursday. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $119,675,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $1,221,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $10,054,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

