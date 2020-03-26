AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Trading Up 13.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s stock price was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $29.11, approximately 6,025,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,324,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Specifically, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 858.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

