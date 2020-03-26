U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 17.9% After Insider Buying Activity

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) shares were up 17.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.25, approximately 2,487,583 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,237,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Specifically, COO Michael L. Winkler bought 50,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn bought 100,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 160,000 shares of company stock worth $167,600. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Barclays raised U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $84.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 27,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

