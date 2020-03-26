Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.61. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Invesco shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 2,841,964 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Invesco from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,766,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,547,000 after purchasing an additional 78,364 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,346 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,170 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

