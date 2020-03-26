Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $85.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arch Coal traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $31.37, with a volume of 44881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after buying an additional 73,785 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 2,487.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after buying an additional 314,757 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 294,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after buying an additional 84,070 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 1,141.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 243,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 96,691 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $468.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Arch Coal Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

