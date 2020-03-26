ValuEngine Downgrades Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Strong Sell

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.
Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $125.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23.
In other Level One Bancorp news, Director James L. Bellinson acquired 4,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $98,760.00. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas acquired 2,207 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $53,254.91. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Level One Bancorp Company Profile
Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.
