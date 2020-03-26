Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $508.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $96,187. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 36.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 301,870 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 268.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.