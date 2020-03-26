Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,272.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $232,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

