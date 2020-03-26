Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JACK. Cowen cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

Shares of JACK opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.34. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $260,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,609 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $502,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,017 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,484,818. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

