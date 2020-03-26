Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 248.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 204.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 44.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 22.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

