TheStreet Downgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to C+

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMP. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.64.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $103.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.08. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

