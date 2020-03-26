TD Securities Downgrades Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) to Hold

Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.85 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:SEMFF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. Semafo has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

