TD Securities Downgrades Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) to Hold

Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.85 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.
OTCMKTS:SEMFF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. Semafo has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.
About Semafo
Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Semafo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semafo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.