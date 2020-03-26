Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $110.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 43,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.