Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $110.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.30.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.
