Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AGRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $473.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $251.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 27,069.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,874,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 1,867,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,936,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 26,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

