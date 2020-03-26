TheStreet Downgrades Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) to C+

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AJRD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

AJRD stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after acquiring an additional 363,331 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 294,906 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,112,000 after acquiring an additional 270,763 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 448,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

