ValuEngine Downgrades Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Sell

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $941.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Canadian Solar declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the solar energy provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,828 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.