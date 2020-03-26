Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $56.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. Research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of Immunic worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

