Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,919.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4,006.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,973.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.