American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 25,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $894,314.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 8,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $340,583.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

