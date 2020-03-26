ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZEON opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

