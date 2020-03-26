ValuEngine Upgrades Renren (NYSE:RENN) to “Hold”

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Renren stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Renren has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

