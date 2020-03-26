Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $52.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $72.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Square from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.95. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.