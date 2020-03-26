1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

FCCY stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Rue acquired 4,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

