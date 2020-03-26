TheStreet Lowers ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of ACIW opened at $23.96 on Monday. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $58,644,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,225,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 444,195 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,756,000 after purchasing an additional 367,031 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,744,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 365,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,616,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after purchasing an additional 350,101 shares during the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

