German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GABC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $671.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.93. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director U Butch Klem acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.13 per share, with a total value of $58,260.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,831 shares of company stock valued at $858,496. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after buying an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 136,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

