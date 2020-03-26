IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMMUTEP LTD/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of IMMUTEP LTD/S worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

