Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XHR. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

